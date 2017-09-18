Wake Up GOP: Trump Is Not An Anomaly — This Is Who You Are

Trying to follow their logic is whiplash-inducing because deep down, there is no logic, only, to quote numerous conservative commentators, a list of petty grievances and sense of wounded pride, informed by perpetually outraged right-wing talking heads lying to them about liberals coming for their guns, money, and property. And the very fact that trying to grasp this naked, self-destructive nihilism is maddening to liberals is a great source of joy to Trumpists. As the less explicit refrain goes, they’d set their house on fire if they knew that a liberal would have to inhale the smoke.

That highbrow, classical conservatism smoking from a pipe and nursing a glass of warm brandy, reading the paper while reclined in the study’s puffy leather armchair has been taken out back behind a dingy, decrepit shed to be mutilated with chainsaws by the likes of right-wing talk radio, Breitbart, and Fox News, who grin gleefully at its agonized screams. The sheer scope of the control the Republican base now demands necessitates a vast authoritarian state, not a limited government focused on promoting freedom.

This is why instead of debating the government’s role in a post-industrial world people who are calling themselves proud conservatives dance in celebration on the grave of what their movement once was because they managed to somehow make life worse for someone they don’t like that day. No longer capable of seeing anyone to the left of them as people with different opinions, but only as traitors and sub-human monsters to be silenced if not subjugated, inflicting pain and misery has become their primary goal.

Against every espoused conservative principle, they desperately wanted to turn the government into a tool to punish their enemies while calling this “enforcing the rule of law.” And this is why they’re happy. That’s exactly how it’s working under their control.