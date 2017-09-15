POTUS plan for hurricane recovery!

In a stunning move Mr Trump, full time golfer and part time POTUS made an announcement from the White House rose Garden today.

" I have a plan. It's a beautiful plan, really it is. People love it, they really, really do. My plan will not only help out all those global wage serfs people of Texas and perhaps even Florida too but make everyone look awesome. Fake news isn't covering my awesome and fantastic plan. They're just so fake not to cover my best and beautiful plan for that mean guy Harry Cane that hit Texas. I will not rest until Mr Cane is apprehended and punished to the full extent of the law. I have Sherriff Joe on the case as we speak"