I have been visiting " All-in-All " for many years now. I was thinking with newsvines demise it could be a great home for evacuees. The site is much like newsvine in that one has to sign up for an account and the commenting / posting of articles, etc.

The link is:

http://all-len-all.com

Please also see:

https://husaria.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/28/38070721-untitled-post

for outstanding hilarity and hi-jinx

Quick to the lifeboats!