Trump orders media blackout at EPA

" The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants. Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed the specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency’s social media accounts. "

And......so it goes. Not even 100 days in office yet. Fear not my little sheep! All is not lost as net neutrality is going to be a thing on the past soon enough.

Media blackout or not.....no one, except the wealthy will have a decent internet connection anyway.

Make media blackouts great again!

Who's feeling great? Anybody?