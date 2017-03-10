Is it time to call the lawyer? Can this relationship be saved?

I have been thinking about this for a while now. While I don't advocate this if one reads and studies history there has been precedent for this. I advocate for a more perfect union but..............Is the USA headed for a " Velvet divorce " ?

The Roman Empire split in two and went it's separate ways. Germany and Italy were all separate states before unification and Yugoslavia also broke apart and became separate nations. We've had Brexit as of late with a possible result of a Scottish independence. Heck we Americans actually split in two in the 1860's as well.

There has been much talk of late of states such as Texas as well as other states wanting to leave the union. I feel that with the constant usage of technology ( internet, text, twitter, social media, etc ) the talk and feelings ( cons vs libbies, etc ) is at a very high, and dangerous, fever pitch.

There is much hatred and vitriol being tossed about on both the left and the right. Additionally the "conspiracy theory tin foil crowd " now has a huge platform and medium to broadcast its aluminum based news and facts 24 / 7 / 365 which, only adds more fuel to the fire. There really is no cooling off period to think about and digest what has / is happening. There is not a period where one organizes their thoughts with the facts presented and states a logical argument. American MSM is notoriously bad in this. Oh media monopoly laws, miss me yet?

There has always been spirited debate and dissent in the US but has our tech gotten the best of us now? Have we reached a point where we have differences that just cannot be solved by the actions we took we in the past?

If we did Velvet divorce what of the USA's commitment and issues? Who would manage the nukes? What of our armed forces and the bases all over the USA? What of our treaties and organizations? How would trade work between former states? What of foreign trade?

So, as previously stated I advocate for a more perfect union. What if that is not possible? What if we are a people that are E Pluribus Unum but need to go our separate ways?

What say you Viner - Americans? Let's open this up and discuss it.